Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30 to $5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion to $13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.38 billion.Leidos also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.30-5.65 EPS.

Shares of LDOS traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.60. The stock had a trading volume of 42,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,733. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Leidos has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.46.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

