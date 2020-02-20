Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30 to $5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion to $13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.38 billion.Leidos also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 5.30-5.65 EPS.

Shares of LDOS traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.60. The stock had a trading volume of 42,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,733. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Leidos has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.46.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Earnings History and Estimates for Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit