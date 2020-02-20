LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. LendingClub updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of LC opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LC. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

