Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Trading 7.7% Higher

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) shares traded up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.40, 141,321 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 139,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Libbey by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 32,754 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Libbey by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Libbey by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Libbey during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in Libbey by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 461,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY)

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

