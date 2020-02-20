Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ LBTYB remained flat at $$21.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit