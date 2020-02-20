Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ LBTYB remained flat at $$21.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

