Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,233 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,330,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,326,792. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.64 and a 52-week high of $148.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

