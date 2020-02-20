Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.75. 1,528,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,218. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.24 and a 200-day moving average of $113.86. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.48 and a 12 month high of $116.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.411 dividend. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.