Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $145,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,133,000 after buying an additional 608,474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,131,000 after purchasing an additional 130,048 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after buying an additional 196,910 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,713,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,549,000 after buying an additional 175,852 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.28. 5,556,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,029. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $99.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.