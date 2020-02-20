Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $189,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,977,000. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,607 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 127,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.37. The company had a trading volume of 487,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,282. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.62.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

