Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $695,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,596,000 after purchasing an additional 525,562 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,448 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $622,218,000 after purchasing an additional 972,927 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $596,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,285,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $544,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.51. 6,114,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,965,745. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

