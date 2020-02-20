Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,929,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.96. 167,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,791. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $101.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average of $93.67.

