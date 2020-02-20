Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $338.49. 3,562,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $274.10 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

