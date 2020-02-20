Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SLP stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.79) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.57 million and a PE ratio of 9.68. Sylvania Platinum has a 12 month low of GBX 21.40 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 50 ($0.66). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

