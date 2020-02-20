Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
SLP stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.79) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.57 million and a PE ratio of 9.68. Sylvania Platinum has a 12 month low of GBX 21.40 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 50 ($0.66). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 7.71.
About Sylvania Platinum
