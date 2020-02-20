Lido Advisors LLC Buys 2,339 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,251,000 after acquiring an additional 259,233 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,082,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in United Bankshares by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 84,202 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,674,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in United Bankshares by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 44,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.22. 248,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 28.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBSI. BidaskClub cut United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.