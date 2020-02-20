Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

FLOT stock remained flat at $$51.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,319 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

