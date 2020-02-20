Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.63. 2,141,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $82.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 87.46%.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.