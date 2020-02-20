Lido Advisors LLC Invests $378,000 in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.62. The stock had a trading volume of 18,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,015. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.2057 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.