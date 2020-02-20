Lido Advisors LLC Sells 363 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,531 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1,766.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 187.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.26. 256,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,838. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $343,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,755,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.