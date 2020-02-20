Lido Advisors LLC Sells 4,837 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.72. 135,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,165. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $21.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

