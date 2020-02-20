Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,957 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.24. 103,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Sarah Gaines Mccoy sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $140,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,590,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,136 shares of company stock worth $5,464,243. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

