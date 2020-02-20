Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $82.50. The company had a trading volume of 287,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,194. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

