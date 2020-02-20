Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LSI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of LSI stock opened at $116.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $119.38.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 133.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.