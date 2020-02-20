Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share.

NYSE LSI traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $115.85. 3,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,120. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.69. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $90.99 and a 52-week high of $119.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

