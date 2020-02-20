Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,183 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.19. 2,738,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,428. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

