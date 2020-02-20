Lincoln National Corp Acquires 558 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,086 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.37. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

