Lincoln National Corp Buys 3,904 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $354,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 131,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 68,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 36.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

EPD traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.22. 4,543,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $1,274,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,400,496 shares of company stock valued at $36,894,133. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

