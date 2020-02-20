Lincoln National Corp Has $1.07 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,391 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 37,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 35,552 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 461,865 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,035,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

