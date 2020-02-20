Lincoln National Corp Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 310,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 48,507 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 78,728 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 31,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,097. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

