Lincoln National Corp Has $1.46 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,595 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 443.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 105,021 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 36,190 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Oracle by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 100,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,653,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $193,563,000 after acquiring an additional 74,474 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.51. 6,016,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,500,164. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

