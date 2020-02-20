Lisk One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.88 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00016420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitbns, CoinEgg and Livecoin. Lisk has a market capitalization of $192.96 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024834 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022348 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006693 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,204,922 coins and its circulating supply is 122,119,211 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, OKEx, YoBit, ChaoEX, Poloniex, BitBay, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Upbit, Coinbe, Bittrex, Binance, COSS, Cryptopia, Exrates, Huobi, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

