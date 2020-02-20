LiteCoin Ultra 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $3,950.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12,048.10 or 1.25844620 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025095 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (CRYPTO:LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra . The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

