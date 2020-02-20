LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.46-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.55.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.44.
Shares of LKQ stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. LKQ has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $36.63.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
