LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.46-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. LKQ has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $36.63.

In related news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

