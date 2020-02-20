LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, RTT News reports. LKQ had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.46-2.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.46-2.58 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.65. 67,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. LKQ has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $36.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

