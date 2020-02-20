LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, RTT News reports. LKQ had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.46-2.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.46-2.58 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.65. 67,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. LKQ has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $36.63.
A number of equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
