Loopup Group (LON:LOOP) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Loopup Group PLC (LON:LOOP)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.09), approximately 34,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 37,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.42.

About Loopup Group (LON:LOOP)

LoopUp Group plc provides software-as-a-service solutions for remote business meetings in the United States, European Union, and internationally. Its LoopUp platform serves mid-to-large enterprises across various industries, as well as SMEs in professional service sectors, such as law, banking, private equity, consulting, and PR.

