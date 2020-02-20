Lora D. Blum Sells 81,248 Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) SVP Lora D. Blum sold 81,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $1,712,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lora D. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Lora D. Blum sold 16,083 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $344,980.35.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Lora D. Blum sold 42,865 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $857,728.65.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Lora D. Blum sold 5,333 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $98,660.50.

On Monday, November 25th, Lora D. Blum sold 1,568 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $26,906.88.

SVMK stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. SVMK Inc has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $84.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SVMK by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in SVMK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SVMK by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

SVMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

