Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 175,297 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 146.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 175,297 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $12,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,111,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,945,000 after purchasing an additional 155,270 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,712,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of SCCO stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.48. 17,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,216. Southern Copper Corp has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Itau Unibanco cut Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.