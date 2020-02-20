Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 19,254 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 175.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 858.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

NYSE:GWW traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $309.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,510. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $255.09 and a 1-year high of $346.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair raised W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.82.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.