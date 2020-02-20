Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,086,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,871,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 26,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.38. 676,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,253. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Valvoline Inc has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit