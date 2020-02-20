Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,086,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,871,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 26,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.38. 676,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,253. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Valvoline Inc has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

