Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,608,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,254 shares of company stock worth $2,531,802. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of THG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.51. 9,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.52. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $113.08 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.80.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.