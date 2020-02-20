Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $9.63 Million Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 970.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 87,455 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SpareBank 1 Markets AS lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from to in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 398,069 shares of company stock valued at $39,814,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.32. 26,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,342. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $70.62 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.