Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Stake in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 135.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,535 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 805.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGRE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.37. 106,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Paramount Group Inc has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $222,409.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,222,218.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein bought 33,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $450,066.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,164,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,103,853.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

