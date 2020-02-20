Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in American Water Works by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Shares of AWK traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.28. 638,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,272. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $141.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.40%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

