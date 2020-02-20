Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 94,721 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,721 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.