Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Trimmed by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,784,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 248,999 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $213,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $123.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.79. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

