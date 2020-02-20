LTO Network Market Cap Achieves $12.90 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One LTO Network token can now be bought for about $0.0618 or 0.00000643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMax. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $12.90 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $284.18 or 0.02960809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00231569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00144866 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,398,011 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,821,792 tokens. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

