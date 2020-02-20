Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Lucara Diamond Corp (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63, 36,921 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 83,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUCRF)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

