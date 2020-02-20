Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luckin Coffee from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of LK traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 686,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,973,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. Luckin Coffee has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Luckin Coffee by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Luckin Coffee by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

