Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) President Acquires $230,300.00 in Stock

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward C. Coppola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of Macerich stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00.

MAC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Macerich Co has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Macerich’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Macerich by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

