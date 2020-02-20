Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 1,963 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 315,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after acquiring an additional 21,576 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,681. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

