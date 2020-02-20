Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 308 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $156,073.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,038,031. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TECH traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $208.87. The stock had a trading volume of 111,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,001. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $178.28 and a fifty-two week high of $223.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.30 and a 200-day moving average of $206.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet raised BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

