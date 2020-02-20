Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 7,481 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in FOX were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Boston Partners acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth $585,581,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $494,102,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,607,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,626 shares during the last quarter. 56.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 542,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra lifted their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

